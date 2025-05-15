Debates around Origin eligibility and international allegiance have been fierce over the last few months, with stars like Payne Haas, Max King, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and now Herbie Farnworth, hoping to play for their state while also representing their heritage.

As the NRL's rules currently stand, a player will not be eligible to play in State of Origin if they have previously played for England or New Zealand, which are both Tier One nations.

Farnworth is widely regarded as a top-three centre in the game, and although he has donned the English logo six times at Test level, the Dolphins star has revealed he hopes to pull on a Maroons jumper one day, much to the dismay of a Queensland legend.

"I think anyone would be lying to say that they didn't want to play Origin," Farnworth admitted to Kayo last week.

"I can't see the rules getting changed so I can play, but I've been over here since I was 14 or 15, so if they ever did, I'd be keen to play for Queensland."

While Farnworth is certainly keen to represent the state he has lived in for over a decade, he admits his English heritage takes priority.

"As long as I can still keep playing for England, that's my main goal going into the Ashes and the World Cup next year."

Queensland Maroons legend and NRL great, Darren Lockyer, has shared his thoughts on Farnworth's revelation, conceding he doesn't believe the 25-year-old has as much of a claim to the state as he may suggest.

"If you've been here since 15 and you're playing in the NRL at 18 or 19 (years old), you have only been here four or five years," Lockyer proclaimed on Wide World of Sports' QLDER.

"I reckon you need to be here before you start school to be a Queenslander or New South Welshman."

The former Brisbane Broncos skipper also challenged those who say an eligibility rule change is in the best interest of the sport, raising a key factor many fans may be forgetting.

"People say it's about the best of the best, well, not necessarily. It's the passion that comes from both states that goes into the contest and makes it what it is.

"The product is not necessarily the best of the best out there, it's what it means to the player in the jersey that makes State of Origin."

It seems many of those who have been involved in the theatrics of Origin share Lockyer's sentiment, such as fellow Maroons and Broncos legend Wayne Bennett, who pointed out similar faults in the idea to the media a few weeks back.

While it seems unlikely the NRL will be changing eligibility rules anytime soon, one thing everyone can agree on is that Farnworth would be an absolute weapon in the State of Origin arena.