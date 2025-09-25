Brisbane Broncos coach, Michael Maguire, has had to make a very tough call regarding his side's lineup this weekend, ultimately sticking with Ben Hunt in the halves and bringing Ezra Mam off the bench in his return to the side.

However, the fun doesn't end there for 'Madge', with another difficult selection looming surrounding his outside backs.

Over the weekend, Selwyn Cobbo returned to the footy field in the Queensland Cup for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls after being sidelined for over a month with a hamstring strain.

Many expected Cobbo to lack significant match fitness in his return, yet eyebrows were raised when he delivered a strong performance, running for 123 metres and finishing without any missed tackles.

Maguire now faces the headache of deciding whether to bring back Cobbo, who started in the Broncos' 2023 NRL Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers, or stick with the more inexperienced wing-pairing of Josiah Karapani and Deine Mariner.

Broncos legend Darren Lockyer weighed in on the situation, hinting that he would rather the club stick with the wingers who played in the historic golden point victory over the Canberra Raiders.

"He has been out for a little while. He came back and he has done the little things right," Lockyer told Wide World of Sports' QLDER.

"He's given himself an opportunity that if the Broncos are to win and someone goes down for whatever reason he might (get a call up for the grand final), you never know."

Named in the reserves, whether Cobbo has played his last game in a Broncos jersey remains to be seen.

The 23-year-old will join the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2026 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from the first of November this year, with a move to the Perth Bears or a return to Brisbane the most likely options.