The Brisbane Broncos will welcome back their halfback and captain in Adam Reynolds on Sunday.

Missing a stack of time due to a hamstring injury, Reynolds finds himself back in the No. 7 jersey for the club's preliminary finals match against the Penrith Panthers.

The Broncos' form since losing Reynolds has been next-level, and while many have pointed to their purple patch as a reason not to bring him back, club legend Darren Lockyer disagrees.

"Nathan Cleary has the best kicking game in the competition, but Adam Reynolds is not far behind him," Lockyer said on 2GB Radio.

"I think the key for Reyno, he hasn't played for a while, if he just focuses on what his job is for the team and playing with patience that will be the key to unlocking Reece Walsh.”

Many fans believe Walsh plays better without Reynolds, with Ben Hunt being the better halfback option for the side.

Despite fan concerns, Lockyer believes the two can co-exist.

"Because we all know what Reece can do, we all have seen what Adam can do, if they just focus what their job is for the team, the rest of it will come,” Lockyer said.

“There is plenty of skill in those two players that there opportunities at some point will come in the game."

Hunt and Reynolds will feature in the Broncos' halves on Sunday.