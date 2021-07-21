Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, currently on loan from the New Zealand Warriors to the St George Illawarra Dragons, has called on the NRL to allow more loans.

After playing nine of the first 12 games at the Warriors, Taunoa-Brown struggled for game time before being shipped to the Red V.

JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

Prop Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 52.2

All Run Metres 0.3

Tackle Breaks 0.1

Offloads

The move came after the Dragons had 12 players suspended for one week, to be served over a period of between two and four weeks following a COVID-breaching house party at the now-sacked Paul Vaughan's property.

Talking to the media on Wednesday morning, Taunoa-Brown said the opportunity to impress for another club meant he was able to get valuable game time he wasn't getting at the Warriors.

"I wasn't really looking for any of that (loan deals). It sort of just popped up one morning at training," Taunoa-Brown said.

"I was just excited to take the opportunity. I obviously wasn't playing footy at the Warriors, so it was just a good opportunity for me to get some game time, and I'm really enjoying it at the Dragons.

Asked if the NRL should consider more loans as options for clubs and players, Taunoa-Brown said it helps all parties involved.

"It's something to look into. Yeah, it definitely gives people an opportunity to play some footy and help out clubs that may not have players available. It's something the NRL should look into.

"You're more determined to play well so that you can get back into the team. That's me here, I'm determined to play good footy and get back into the 17 at the Warriors.

The Warriors have a heavy forward rotation, particularly considering the recent addition of Matt Lodge from the Broncos.

It means the club now has Addin Fonua-Blake, Lodge, Bunty Afoa and Leeson Ah Mau all within their starting lineup. Unlike some other sides, their specialist lock position is also taken by Jazz Tevaga and Josh Curran, making it difficult to simply swap one of the props there.

Taunoa-Brown was then in the next group of forwards, which also includes Kane Evans, making it a competition for game time in the Warriors' set-up.

The prop is on loan at the Dragons until the end of the month, meaning he will play a further two games against the Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs before returning to the Warriors.