Livewire and crafty dummy-half Gordon Chan Kum Tong has made a call on his future inking a one-year contract for next season.

Currently with the Manly Sea Eagles, Chan Kum Tong has agreed to a new contract that will see him remain there until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

After making his NRL debut last season, he has played six first-grade matches and represented Samoa on the international scene.

His retention also sees him as the perfect backup to Lachlan Croker and Jake Simpkin going forward, and he will attempt to contend with them for the starting dummy-half position.

“Gordie brings a lot of energy and is a fantastic team first type of person. We feel like he is getting better and better with his football,'' said Manly coach Anthony Seibold in a statement.

“He is right at the beginning of his NRL career at only 22.

“To have Lachlan Croker, Jake Simpkin, and Gordie as our three hookers in 2025 gives us great depth as all three have played first grade.

“Jake has played 43 NRL matches and he is also only 22, while Lachlan has played over 100 NRL games.

“We feel like we have got a good mix of experience and emerging talent in that position.”