Penrith Panthers star Liam Martin is poised to take his game to another level in 2026 after undergoing a dramatic off-season transformation that has reshaped the way he runs, accelerates and attacks the line.

According to the Wide World of Sports, NSW Blues back-rower has spent the summer working closely with Sydney biomechanics specialist Brandan Jones, with the pair identifying inefficiencies in Martin's running mechanics that were limiting his speed despite his power.

Jones revealed Martin had been over-striding during acceleration, throwing his rhythm off and preventing him from converting strength into genuine speed.

Issues around foot placement and hip alignment through sharp directional changes were also corrected as part of the process.

The results have been significant, as Martin has reportedly slashed his 20-metre sprint time from 3.2 seconds down to 2.8, a massive gain at NRL level and one that could have major implications for the Panthers' edge attack next season.

Jones believes the changes could unlock another gear in Martin's game, suggesting the representative forward is now primed to become one of the competition's most damaging attacking back-rowers.

The timing couldn't be better for the Panthers, who rely heavily on Martin's aggression, line speed and edge pressure.

With his running mechanics now refined, Penrith could be about to unleash a more explosive, more elusive version of one of their most important forwards.