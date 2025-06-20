South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed that Lewis Dodd has been omitted from the line-up for the club's Round 16 clash against the Melbourne Storm after he was originally listed to play in the halves with Jamie Humphreys.

In a late change before their match at Accor Stadium on Saturday night, Bennett confirmed today that Dodd will not feature in his fourth match for the club and will instead be replaced by Jack Wighton, who will move into the halves from the centres.

The adjustment is likely to see Euan Aitken return to the centres from the back row.

“Lewis is not in the 17 for us,” Bennett said.

While Dodd has been omitted, the Rabbitohs have received a double boost with Latrell Mitchell to back-up after playing for the NSW Blues on Wednesday and Keaon Koloamatangi confirmed to be playing.

Koloamatangi was previously considered unlikely after initial fears were that he had fractured his eye socket.

