The Penrith Panthers are set to be the big winners when the New South Wales state government formerly announce plans for stadium upgrades, rebuilds and renovations in the coming weeks.

The Panthers, who won the 2021 NRL premiership, regularly draw some of the biggest crowds in Sydney to their home games at the foot of the mountains.

It now appears they are going to get a new stadium, according to Nine News.

In a report on Monday evening, the government are reportedly planning for a $300 million rebuild in Penrith which will provide the club a new 25,000-seat stadium.

That does mean however their home ground will be out of action for up to two years, forcing them to play out of Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium.

Construction would start at the end of 2022 to bring the stadium online for 2025, meaning Penrith could at a home away from home during the 2023 and 2024 season if the plans are confirmed.

The news will come as a bitter blow for the Tigers however, with Leichhardt reportedly set to miss out on all funding.

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet told Nine News that while he would like to upgrade Leichhardt as a Tigers fan, it may not be the right decision.

"Clearly my preference would be to do up Leichhardt, but ultimately we make decisions that are in the best interests of the people of New South Wales," Perrottet said.

While Leichhardt is seemingly set to miss out on any funding for venues, it's understood Brookvale Oval - home of the Manly Sea Eagles - and Kogarah Oval - home of the St George Illawarra Dragons - are both set to receive some funding for upgrades.

The government are also believed to want to put a roof over Stadium Australia, although former plans for the stadium to be renovated into a permanent rectangle with a slightly reduced capacity of around 70,000 seats are believed to be off the table.

The news comes as completion of the rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium draws near, with it expected to be completed and opened in time for the finals. A Round 25 match between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs has been tentatively slated as the opening for the new Moore Park venue.

A formal announcement on stadium upgrades is expected by Christmas.