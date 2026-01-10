Leeds Rhinos back-rower James McDonnell is set to depart the club at the end of the season, with the Super League standout locked in for a move to the NRL.

McDonnell, who turns 26 this week, is only contracted to Leeds through the end of the current campaign after signing a short-term extension last April.

Despite efforts from the Rhinos to retain him long-term, the back-rower has opted to take up an opportunity in Australia.

While his exact destination is yet to be confirmed, McDonnell will link up with former Leeds teammate Harry Newman in the NRL, who has already signed a two-year deal with the Perth Bears from 2027, signalling a growing English presence at the NRL newcomers.

The back-rower was named in the most recent Super League Dream Team and enjoyed a career-best season in 2025, crossing for nine tries and cementing himself as one of the competition's most reliable edge forwards.

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease confirmed the club had been aware of McDonnell's ambitions, praising his transparency throughout negotiations.

"We have both agreed to make a decision as early as possible so we can plan for 2027," Blease said.

"James has been upfront from the earliest opportunity, and I know he will give his all for the club this season before moving on."

While McDonnell's departure follows recent exits including Newman and Morgan Gannon, Leeds coach Brad Arthur remains confident the club can absorb the blow.

"For those in the squad, they know there is a spot up for grabs next year, and that should drive them on," Arthur said.