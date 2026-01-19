Yet another Super League star could be headed down under in 2027.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O'Connor faces a major career decision beyond 2026, with the off-contract star free to speak with rival clubs amid reported interest from the NRL.

The Widnes-born dummy-half is one of eight Rhinos first-graders with less than 12 months remaining on their deals, placing him firmly on the radar of both Super League and Australian clubs as the new recruitment cycle begins.

Reports overseas have linked O'Connor with a potential move to Australia, which would see him become the fourth Leeds player in two seasons to head down under, following Morgan Gannon, Harry Newman and James McDonnell.

However, the 25-year-old has played down any urgency to make a switch, insisting he is settled at Headingley and confident a resolution is close.

Speaking to Serious About Rugby League earlier this week, O'Connor said he was open to listening to interest but not actively pushing for a move.

"It'd always be interesting to listen and see what's out there," O'Connor said.

"There's obviously different lifestyles and competitions, which would be interesting, but I'm not pushing for it.

"Like anyone who's out of contract, clubs coming in is always something to listen to, but I'm hopefully close to getting something sorted soon."

A product of the Rhinos' system, O'Connor has developed into one of Super League's more reliable hookers, valued for his work rate, defence and versatility around the ruck.

While the prospect of an NRL opportunity looms, Leeds remain hopeful of retaining the popular No.9 as they continue to rebuild their roster and stabilise their spine.