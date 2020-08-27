NRL great Laurie Daley has urged the Broncos to offload key underperforming stars and make a move for Storm pair Craig Bellamy and Cameron Smith.

After the recent decision by Anthony Seibold to step down following a $1 million payout, Kevin Walters and Paul Green look most likely to step into the head coaching role.

“That’s what I would be doing,” Daley said on The Big Sports Breakfast when discussing a move for Bellamy and Smith.

“I’d be creating a list of who my main target was and ranking them from No.1 to No.5 and starting with No.1 and making that phone call and see if Craig Bellamy has any interest.

“If he has then try and move heaven and earth to bring him to the club.”

Luring the pair away from their city will be a difficult task, having spent their entire careers at Melbourne Storm.

Daley believes the Broncos have the players on their list to clear up enough salary cap space to allow the duo to come to Brisbane.

Bellamy’s contract expires at the end of 2021, with Smith’s finishing up at the end of this year.

“People say that would be hard to do, but one thing I see when I look at that Broncos roster is that they have players on that list that other clubs would take,” Daley said.

“That is completely different to some of the players on other club’s rosters.

“That is the advantage that they have in trying to restructure their team. They have got players that other teams would be willing to take off their hands.”

Daley highlighted $1 million man Anthony Milford along with two other out-of-form stars as potential players that could make room for Bellamy and Smith.

“Yes no doubt and a few of their forwards,” Daley said when asked if Milford was a starting point for shaking up the roster.

“You have got to look at some of the highest paid players and that is where you start. That is how you are going to get your most relief.

“They are the players that will be on the radar of some of the other teams. I look to see where you have a young surplus of talent.

“You have to keep Tom Dearden. Maybe Brodie Croft is on the market. Milford is on the market.

“Pangai Jr we are unsure, but the way that has played out you would think you would move him on anyway.

“You are probably going to have to pay half his salary. Someone will probably pick him up for $300,000 and you have to pay the other $300,000.

“But there are clubs there that no matter what your rap sheet is if you have got ability they will pick you up.”