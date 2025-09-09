New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley is reportedly set to join the Manly Sea Eagles.

All indications are that Daley will still be in charge of the Blues next year.

He is contracted by the NSWRL into 2026, but oversaw a disastrous State of Origin series after taking over from Michael Maguire, who left to take up an NRL head coaching job with the Brisbane Broncos.

Maguire had won the series at his first attempt in 2024, but Daley was unable to retain the momentum heading into 2025, with the Blues squandering the series to the Billy Slater-coached Queensland outfit who put on a masterclass on the road in Game 3.

The Blues will continue to back Daley, who, according to News Corp, will head into 2026 with two roles under his hat.

Alongside his New South Wales commitments, it's understood he has accepted a position as part of Anthony Seibold's staff at the Manly Sea Eagles.

It's believed that the role will be an advisor-type position, with the coach not being involved on a daily basis, but rather working with the coaching staff throughout the year.

Daley has been blocked from coaching or assisting at NRL level in recent years thanks to his commitments and affiliation with TAB. However, Daley is no longer in that role, having been green-lit to coach the Blues last year.

Daley spent some time with the Storm this year, with Craig Bellamy returning the favour at Origin time.

The Junee-born 55-year-old has coached New South Wales, the Indigenous All Stars, NSW Country and the Prime Minister's XIII since first trying his hand with the clipboard in 2008.