Raiders legend Laurie Daley has never been one to shy away from bold statements.

And he continues to provide them, naming his top five players of the NRL season after 11 rounds with a surprise pick at No.1 in Eels fullback Clint Gutherson.

Daley named his list on Monday on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, with Cameron Smith a shock choice to only be placed at No.3, while Roosters star Luke Keary was placed at No.5.

Smith continues to defy his age this season, with the 37-year old continuing to add to his games record and is playing sensational football as the Storm seem headed for another finals run in 2020.

Speaking on Keary, Daly said: “Sensational player. Really stepped up and handled the added responsibility now Cooper Cronk is no longer there.” and “When he sees an opportunity he very rarely misses. He attacks the line at speed, and he’s very good at playing off momentum and very good at playing what he sees.”

“He has been a standout for the last couple of years, and he along with Tedesco have got the ability to break a game open.”

Coming in at No.4 is Wests Tigers hooker and Storm loanee Harry Grant, with Daley heaping praise on how the rookie has impacted the Tigers in his limited time there.

“Individually his performances have been great. He has certainly the Wests Tigers into a better attacking outfit, they’ve got more control out of dummy half.”

“He provides a lot of impetus for their attack, and for me he’s been the rookie of the year by far. An outstanding young player, the sky’s the limit for him and he will play representative football at some stage.”

At No.3 was the surprise of Cameron Smith, who many have said has been the best player so far this season.

“Age shall not weary him. Everything about Cameron Smith is class. Just controls the game as well, if not better, than anyone the game has seen.”

“There’s not much more to say about him, he’s just a freak.”

In the No.2 spot, Daley placed Panthers half-back Nathan Cleary, who has been instrumental in Penrith being league leaders after Round 11.

“He’s got a tremendous kicking game. Against the Cowboys the other week in the second half he just decided he wasn’t going to lose that game, and he did everything in his power to inspire his team. His running game is great, it looks he has got tremendous control of that team now. He understands what they are trying to do with their attack and he’s delivering the messages so well.”

“Defensively he’s the best halfback in the game.”

Finally, at No.1 was the surprise choice of Clint Gutherson, who Daley says has raised his play to an elite level this season.

“I always thought he was a really good player, I just thought he was that next tier away. When Mitchell Moses was missing it was Gutherson who was leading this team. He was the one inspiring, he was getting his hands on the ball, creating opportunities.”

“On his performances now I think he’s starting to get into that top echelon of player.”

Laurie Daley’s Top 5 players of the season