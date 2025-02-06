The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the NSWRL Competitions.

Back 1 - NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs 2 - Northern Tigers vs Central Coast Roosters 3 - Macarthur Wests Tigers vs RD Bulls 4 - Monaro Colts vs Northern Rivers Titans Next NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs NMR Knights 1. Archie McIlwain

2. Talen Balcombe

3. Ronan Hill

4. Fletcher Sommerville

5. Nate Simpson

6. Kyran Blair

7. Lachlan Hills (c)

8. Jace Cox

9. Lochlan Clenton

10. Beau Hill

11. Bailey Haggerty

12. Tom Brands

13. Austyn Ah Toon-Hotene Interchange

14. Tyce Hall

15. Liam Richards

16. Jett Chock

17. Charles Barnes North Coast Bulldogs 1. Karl Turner

2. Logan Bes

3. Jesse Stevens

4. Zayne Shutes

5. Aidan Langham

6. Rielly Laverty

7. Toby Batten

8. Gus Single

9. Cale Ogilvy

10. Brennan Cuffe

11. Antwone Quinlin-Randall

12. Samuel Eggins

13. Rave Brazier Interchange

14. Samuel Schilt

15. Jett Hanson

16. Timothy Broderick

17. Koby Toomey Back 1 - NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs 2 - Northern Tigers vs Central Coast Roosters 3 - Macarthur Wests Tigers vs RD Bulls 4 - Monaro Colts vs Northern Rivers Titans Next