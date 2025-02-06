The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the NSWRL Competitions.
NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs
NMR Knights
1. Archie McIlwain
2. Talen Balcombe
3. Ronan Hill
4. Fletcher Sommerville
5. Nate Simpson
6. Kyran Blair
7. Lachlan Hills (c)
8. Jace Cox
9. Lochlan Clenton
10. Beau Hill
11. Bailey Haggerty
12. Tom Brands
13. Austyn Ah Toon-Hotene
Interchange
14. Tyce Hall
15. Liam Richards
16. Jett Chock
17. Charles Barnes
North Coast Bulldogs
1. Karl Turner
2. Logan Bes
3. Jesse Stevens
4. Zayne Shutes
5. Aidan Langham
6. Rielly Laverty
7. Toby Batten
8. Gus Single
9. Cale Ogilvy
10. Brennan Cuffe
11. Antwone Quinlin-Randall
12. Samuel Eggins
13. Rave Brazier
Interchange
14. Samuel Schilt
15. Jett Hanson
16. Timothy Broderick
17. Koby Toomey