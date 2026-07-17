South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell is still a little way from returning from a calf injury sustained at training midway through June, prior to Round 17.

It ruled Mitchell out of the State of Origin decider, compounded by a back issue, which has kept him on the sidelines since Round 11.

Despite the NRL's Casualty Ward marking him down for a return next week, Bennett conceded to the media on Friday morning that he was still “two or three weeks” from returning.

Mitchell has only been limited to nine appearances in cardinal and myrtle this year, struggling to remain fit for the Rabbitohs.

On his day, the 29-year-old star is the most damaging player in the league, and showed glimpses of some career-best form earlier in the year before his back issues halted his on-field momentum.

In a massive boost for the Rabbitohs in their clash with the Raiders this weekend, they will welcome back Alex Johnston and Cody Walker from their respective layoffs.

“He's good. He's had a couple of weeks off, and he gave the leg more time to recover because he had a calf problem; it wasn't a knee, but he'll keep the knee strapped until the end of the season,” Bennett said on Johnston's return to the side.

“He (Cody) is a wonderful player for us, and we're pleased to have him back. He knows what the rules are and he just has to play inside that.”

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It's been a positive week for the Rabbitohs, who recently announced the extension of halfback Ashton Ward to remain at the club until the end of 2028.

“It was great news. When I came here last year, he was hardly talking to anybody. This little guy is running around, I thought, how is he going to play NRL? I gave him a chance, and he's done a great job,” Bennett said.

Ward has been given his chance to steer the Rabbitohs' ship and hasn't disappointed since his NRL debut at the backend of last season.

The Gerringong Lions junior told Zero Tackle prior to the official announcement that he was keen to remain in the South Sydney colours after being supplied with an opportunity.

"The history behind this club is quite remarkable," Ward said following Jai Arrow's birthday match.

"I've got the chance to debut for a club like this. My dad and my older brother, they were all South's fans growing up, so when they found out that I signed here, they were pretty stoked.

"Once I made the move up here, all the boys made this place feel like home, which I was really appreciative of."

The Rabbitohs will make the trip down to the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon.