Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards is expected to be fit to face the Parramatta Eels next week despite requiring 10 stitches following Friday night's loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Edwards suffered a nasty gash to the top of his head during the second half after an accidental collision with teammate Liam Martin.

Dylan Edwards suffered a nasty head cut that required 10 stitches post match. With the help of medical gauze, vaseline & headgear he was able to finish the game (via @mrchrisnico) Friendly fire contact mechanism with an accidental elbow from teammate Liam Martin. An injury that… pic.twitter.com/4Yz5R1gNJr — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2026

The injury occurred as Edwards attempted to help complete a tackle on Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki, with Martin's knee inadvertently striking the star fullback and opening a deep cut.

Despite the significant wound, Edwards showed his trademark toughness by playing out the final 20 minutes of the match.

The Panthers' medical staff managed the injury on the run, using gauze, Vaseline and protective headgear to stem the bleeding and allow him to remain on the field.

Edwards showed no signs of concussion and did not require a Head Injury Assessment, meaning he is expected to be available for Penrith's clash against the Parramatta Eels next weekend.

The 30-year-old continued to produce his usual high work rate despite the injury, highlighted by a sensational try-saving effort late in the contest.

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After Brisbane shifted the ball wide, Edwards sprinted from the opposite side of the field to stop Josiah Karapani from scoring, preventing what appeared to be a certain four-pointer.

While the Panthers will have their fullback without issue, attention has now turned to halfback Nathan Cleary.

Cleary was placed on report for a dangerous tackle during the defeat and will anxiously await the Match Review Committee's verdict.

Penrith remain well-positioned at the top of the NRL ladder, but any suspension for the champion playmaker would damage his hopes of claiming the Dally M Medal.