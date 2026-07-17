Nathan Cleary has escaped any punishment from the MRC following Penrith's 14-12 loss to the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.

The Panthers halfback was placed on report for a dangerous tackle on Ezra Mam during the opening 20 minutes of the match, but the MRC did not sanction him in any way.

The call keeps Cleary eligible for the 2026 Dally M Medal and, more importantly for Penrith, available as the Panthers continue their pursuit of the minor premiership.

Panthers hooker Freddy Lussick was handed a Grade One Dangerous Tackle on Broncos prop Payne Haas in the 46th minute. He will receive a $750 fine for an early plea, or $1000 if challenged and found guilty. His fine was limited due to have a three year clean slate.

Broncos prop Ben Talty was handed a Grade One High Tackle charge on Scott Sorenson. He will receieve a $1000 fine that could increase by $500 if challenged and found guilty.