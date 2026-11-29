South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell is set to return to the fullback role in 2027.

Coach Wayne Bennett moved Mitchell to the centres during this year in a bid to minimise workload and reduce the risk of injury after playing his whole Rabbitohs career in the number one jersey.

While he was in the centres in 2026, the club opted for both Jye Gray and Matt Dufty in the fullback role, with the Daily Telegraph now reporting Bennett will use the preseason to train Mitchell in the fullback role to decide if he will return there long-term.

Mitchell has floated across both fullback and centre at varying times during his career at the Rabbitohs and neighbouring rivals Sydney Roosters, showcasing damaging attacking skill.

The full-time move out-wide looked promising to start this season, but a nerve and back issue kept him on the sidelines and disrupted his rhythm in that role.

Mitchell's checkered history with injury limited him to only 12 appearances in the red and green this year, and faces a massive career-defining season in 2027 to fight for a contract extension at the Bunnies.

Mitchell could seriously earn top-dollar on the open market, and if the club decides to move him to fullback permanently, they risk losing Gray, who has done a stellar job at the back.

Another setback with the switch to centre was the fact it limited Mitchell's incredible impact on the game, keeping the former NSW Blues star glued to only one side of the field.

Mitchell is a star talent who needs his hands on the ball as much as possible, possessing elite strength and dangerous footwork - designating him a nightmare to get to ground.

Further News Corp reports suggest that Mitchell's contract extension talks are being paused until they see how he trains before determining if they will table a million-dollar mega extension.

Fingers crossed for Rabbitohs fans that Mitchell starts the year on fire in the fullback role and they can resume conversations to have him remain at Heffron Park long-term.

Mitchell is currently off-contract at the end of next season, meaning he can currently speak to rival clubs right now for 2028.

The Rabbitohs open their 2027 account in the nation's capital against the Canberra Raiders.