With plenty of new faces in Wollongong in preparation for the 2027 NRL season, incumbent halfback Kyle Flanagn is open to a different role at the club.

With the Red V finishing last this year, it prompted a massive roster overhaul and recruiting plenty of talent to rebuild the club into a finals-competing outfit.

The signings include Kodi Nikorima, Luke Metcalf, Connor Watson, Phillip Sami, Scott Drinkwater and Keaon Koloamatangi.

Meanwhie, Dean Young was promoted to the full-time role of head coach and is preparing his first preseason at the helm.

With Nikorima and Metcalf coming on deck, Flanagan is open to switching up his role for the side for the chance of playing NRL week-in, week-out.

“I feel like it's pretty easy for me at the moment,” Flanagan told SEN's The Boys of Summer.

“I'm just enjoying going and training. I feel like it's the fittest I've ever been, so I'm not too worried about how things pan out.

“I'm willing to play anywhere, and all I wanna do is win and be part of the team.

“So, if that's not starting the year or coming off the bench or playing whatever role "Youngie" wants me to, I'm happy to do it.

“I've done a few reps at nine, so we'll see how things pan out but looking forward to what comes my way.”

Flanagan also revealed he has done some work at dummy half at his previous club in the Bulldogs, and will happily fill-in during 2027.

It's a role that's been brewing behind the scenes for a couple of preseasons now, with Flanagan revealing there were some reps in at hooker ahead of their Las Vegas season opener this year.

“It's a funny one, I think I played a fair bit of the pre-season last year,” he added.

“Obviously, Jacob Liddle had a bad hamstring last year going into the Vegas game and "Cookie" (Damien Cook) was like (our) only nine last year, so I had to prepare to play a bit of nine if "Cookie" went down earlier on in the season there, so I've had that sort of base to fall back on.

“So, it's something that I like doing. Done a bit of it at the Dogs under (Cameron) Ciraldo.