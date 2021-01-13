Axed Tigers great Benji Marshall looks to be running out of options for a career lifeline for the 2021 season, with the Roosters reportedly putting a line through a move for the 35-year-old, per 7 News.

Marshall was rumoured to be gaining interest from the Chooks camp, a move that would see the New Zealand half also act as a mentor to promising young Sydney pair Lachie Lam and Sam Walker.

Marshall had previously been linked to Cronulla, North Queensland and Canterbury, with the veteran hoping to remain in Sydney, a decision that also saw the Kiwi international turn down a lucrative offer from Super League outfit Hull FC.

The Rooster emerged as a potential suitor for Marshall on Monday, with the club now ruling out any deal of the sort.

“The Sydney Roosters have denied they are interested in signing the clubless Benji Marshall, preferring to stick with young halves Sam Walker and Lachie Lam,” Seven reported.

Marshall is likely to move into a significant media role in the coming years and may be forced into the industry in 2021 if NRL offers remain non-existent.