Papua New Guinea Chiefs board member, Marcus Bai, says that if Nathan Cleary and Patrick Carrigan make the switch to the Chiefs, they will be immortalised in the nation's history.\n\nCleary is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November this year, and although a move to the Chiefs is unlikely, Bai says he would become a national treasure.\n\nThe PNG locals have labelled him one of their own, with his relationship with Matila Mary Fowler, who is of PNG heritage, playing a major role.\n\nThe Chiefs have already tried to scout his father, Ivan Cleary, as head coach, although he knocked back the offer.\n\nAs revealed by The Australian, Bai says the target is set on two of the best athletes in the NRL.\n\n“I would love to see Nathan Cleary playing for PNG,” Bai said.\n\n“When locals here talk about Nathan Cleary, the people say he is our brother-in-law … everyone is claiming Nathan Cleary because his girlfriend (Fowler) has PNG heritage.\n\n“If Nathan Cleary turned up at the airport, he wouldn't get out the doors, he would be leaving in a car with the Prime Minister.\n\n\n“I can tell you now, if Nathan Cleary signs for PNG, it will stop the whole nation.”\n\nCleary has expressed publicly that he is not willing to write off anything when it comes to challenges in his career.\n\nWith the tax-free living benefits, along with the resort-living accommodations, the Chiefs are warming up on a raid for NRL talent.\n\nCarrigan was identified as a target after he spoke publicly about the new franchise; however, he is contracted until the end of 2028 with the Brisbane Broncos.\n\n“The fans will go crazy for Carrigan because he is a Broncos player and so many people in PNG love the Broncos,” he said.\n\n“It would be awesome to have Pat Carrigan.\n\n“He is not only a great player, but the support for the Broncos in Papua New Guinea is unbelievable.\n\n“He is the type of player PNG would want and the fans would bow down to him.\n\n“Guys like him and Nathan have won grand finals, so if they could come here and win a premiership for PNG, it would change the lives of PNG people.”\n\nChiefs' head of football, Michael Chammas, has declared he wants his side to be competitive for finals football in their first season, and acquiring the Cleary-Carrigan duo will go a long way to achieving that.\n\n \n\n \n\n\n