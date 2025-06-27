After what was simply a disastrous night for Fletcher Sharpe last week, which saw the young star suffer a lacerated kidney and ruptured spleen, it has now been reported that he will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

A cruel blow for the Newcastle Knights that will see them fall further down the NRL power rankings, head coach Adam O'Brien shared how taken aback he was by the latest developments.

"I think we're a long way away from knowing when he'll be actually participating in contact sport or even [be able to] lift anything heavy, I'd imagine," he said via Wide World of Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So it's a pretty significant injury and something that we won't take lightly."

O'Brien went on to reveal how unlikely it will be that we see Sharpe don the Knights logo again in 2025, a major reshuffle for a side still hoping to make the finals.

"I'd actually be surprised if we do see him back this season. But I'm not the expert there. I'll leave that up to the guys that are a lot smarter than me."

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sharpe's injuries are similar to those of a car crash victim, his coach shared his confidence in the 21-year-old's ability to bounce back, with no fears of a premature medical retirement.

Sharpe will most likely re-enter this Knights squad in 2026, where he will be tasked with adjusting to the addition of Dylan Brown, while also washing the rust off his own game after a lengthy sideline stint.