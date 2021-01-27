Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce is in discussions with the Knights in regards to a new contract extension, but the club won’t be handing out any multi-year deals to the former Origin star, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

The stance from Knights boss Phil Gardner has placed Pearce’s future in some uncertainty, with the 31-year-old likely to chase offers elsewhere to land a multi-year deal to remain in the NRL.

Pearce has endured a difficult off-season ahead of his 2021 campaign, after a sexting scandal involving a female club worker postponed his wedding and thumb surgery stunting his preparations for the new season.

While Pearce is tipped to run out for the Knights’ Round 1 clash against the Bulldogs on March 12, there is sure to be plenty of attention pointed his way despite being forced to the sideline.

Speaking to the Herald, Gardner said negotiations surrounding a new deal were progressing, but ruled out any option of anything longer than a 12-month deal.

“We’re negotiating with Mitch; we hope to have his 2022 contract resolved within the next few months,” Gardner said. “Mitchell is a year-by-year proposition, which he knows at his exalted age. He’s got an incredible body, Mitch – he told me he’ll go on longer than Cameron Smith – so we’ll see. It could be a long association with the club.

“It was a personal tragedy on a whole lot of levels [the texting saga]. But when it comes to football, Mitch will let his football do the talking. The market determines what price players are.

“While the off-field stuff is very disappointing, it won’t impact on his value as a player from a football perspective.

“Right now there is a lot going on in Mitchell’s life, we’re respectful of that. We’ve said to him we want him here and and to take your time.”

Pearce addressed his teammates, coaches and club officials on his return from the Christmas break, with senior coach Adam O’Brien revealing the now-former Knights skipper has all the support of the club.

“There’s no doubt it affected him, but I’ve been around long enough to know genuine remorse, and that’s what we got [with Pearce],” O’Brien said.

“The week in Tamworth was really good for getting him back around his teammates. There’s a long road there and a process he’s decided to take, and we’re supportive of it.

“He’s such an important part of our team, we need him in a good headspace.”