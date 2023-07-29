Newcastle Knights flyer Enari Tuala is set to re-sign with the club for next season after racing against the clock to secure a contract extension.

Entering the last few weeks of his current contract, reports have emerged that Tuala will remain with the club as Dominic Young will depart the club for the Sydney Roosters at the season's end.

While he has only appeared in four NRL games this season, he has provided the Knights with stability when replacing his fellow teammates in either the centre or wing position.

Asked whether Enari Tuari will be used as Dominic Young's replacement for next season, Newcastle Herald columnist Barry Toohey uttered four words which has all but confirmed his status for next season.

"He'll be re-signed," Toohey wrote in response to the question on his Twitter social media account.

Coach Adam O'Brien has previously revealed his intention to keep Tuala at the club, extending his stay.

"Definitely. He [Tuala] has played really well in the Cup, I'll grant Enari that. As hard as the decision was with Greg, it made it a little bit easier that Enari has come in and done a good job for us in the past. He is Mr. Dependable, he is durable. I know the club are keen to keep Enari here," O'Brien said at last week's media opportunity following the captain's run.

"Importantly, I don't know if that's his number one focus about the contract extension, he just wants to come into the team and perform his role, and everyone is excited to have him in there."

Earlier this year, Tuala revealed his ambitions to remain in the Knights for next season.

"Definitely, I'd love to stay here," Tuala previously told The Newcastle Herald.

"But I'm letting my manager handle that. I'm not really thinking much about it, to be honest.

"I just want to play good footy and be consistent. I'll worry about that later."