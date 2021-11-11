Scott Drinkwater is reportedly firming as a replacement for Mitchell Pearce, with negotiations surrounding his release continuing.

It comes as Knights' CEO Phil Gardner trashed rumours that the club were speaking to Luke Brooks, with the Tigers' half not allowed to negotiate with other clubs due to his contract running until the end of 2023.

Pearce formerly asked for a release from the Newcastle-based club a number of weeks ago in an effort to take up a three-year offer with the Catalan Dragons in France, where he would replace James Maloney, who has retired from playing in the Super League.

The Newcastle Herald are reporting that even without a replacement, the Knights are close to finalising Pearce's release from the club with Jake Clifford, Adam Clune, Phoenix Crossland, Kurt Mann and young gun Simi Sasagi at the club to play in the halves. Kalyn Ponga has also reportedly been readied for a switch into the halves.

It has been widely reported Brooks will link up with the Knights, however, the Tigers have made statement after statement denying he will be released, and now Gardner himself has slammed the rumours.

"I feel for the Tigers, I really do," Gardner told the publication.

"We can't talk to Luke Brooks.

"He's under contract to the Tigers for two more years, so we haven't had any conversations at all about him. Unless something changes, under the rules we wouldn't be allowed to talk to him until he's in the final year of his contract."

He didn't rule out a play for Brooks if the Tigers' half was released however.

"If he was released, or if the Tigers gave him permission to explore other options, he could talk to whoever he wants," Gardner said.

"But that hasn't happened, so the rules are quite clear. We're not allowed to talk to Luke Brooks, and we haven't."

Those comments, and the reports regarding a release, come as the Knights reportedly chase Scott Drinkwater from the North Queensland Cowboys, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

The Townsville-based club have signed Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden for the 2022 season, and the duo are likely to front up as the first-choice halves.

That leaves Drinkwater with little room to move in the top 13, given Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is shaping as the club's new long-term option at fullback.

The report suggests the Cowboys may release Drinkwater if they can receive an experienced forward in return.

The Knights have David Klemmer, Daniel Saifiti and Jacob Saifiti on their books in the front row, and there were heavy rumblings last year that Klemmer was unhappy at being forced to play from the bench.

If he was to be released, then it would more than fit the Cowboys' needs to release the rising star Drinkwater to the Knights.