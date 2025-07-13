The Newcastle Knights are set to add a second player to their season-ending injury list, with Dylan Lucas suffering a lisfranc injury.

The injury was sustained on Saturday afternoon as the Knights came up short again against the Melbourne Storm, adding to their woes in what has been a horrific season for Adam O'Brien's side.

While the Knights are all but out of finals contention with the loss - they would likely need to go through the rest of the season without a loss - the injury is the second major one for Newcastle in a matter of weeks, with The Newcastle Herald's Barry Toohey revealing the news.

Star fullback Kalyn Ponga is also out with a foot injury for the remainder of the season, and now Lucas will join him on the sidelines.

There should be no delay to the start of the pre-season for Lucas, but the second-rower who can also line up in the centres will now need to be replaced by the already short on depth Knights.

Either Jermaine McEwen or Brodie Jones will likely be called into the starting side, with Thomas Cant, who was the 18th man against Melbourne, finding a spot on the bench for the remainder of the campaign.

On top of the injuries to Ponga and Lucas, the club are also without backline star Fletcher Sharpe, likely for the remainder of the year as he recovers from a kidney and spleen injury, while forward Adam Elliott is also missing until likely the final rounds of the competition with a biceps injury.

O'Brien will confirm his replacement plans for Lucas on Tuesday afternoon when teams are locked in for Round 20, with the Knights to host the New Zealand Warriors in the final game of the round.