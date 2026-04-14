The Newcastle Knights have provided an injury update on key personnel before heading into a blockbuster clash against the Sydney Roosters this Sunday.

The club has confirmed Dylan Lucas suffered a nasty injury to his throat while making a tackle in the second half of last week's match against the Wests Tigers.

He was taken to hospital nearby after the match, where scans revealed he had suffered multiple cartilage fractures.

He is expected to be out for four to six weeks and will return to Newcastle today after remaining in Sydney for further medical observation since Sunday night.

The Knights will also be without veteran Tyson Frizell for three to four weeks as he battles a rib injury.

The club has also given a positive update, with halfback Dylan Brown set to be named today at 4pm and has successfully recovered from an MCL injury sustained in round 2 against Manly.

Not too far off, we will see Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best return to the side, with the duo progressing well from rehab and expected to return in the coming weeks.

Despite being hit with a flux of injuries to start their 2026 campaign, the Knights have withstood the storm and sit sixth on the ladder with a respectable four wins and two losses.