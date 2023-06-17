The Newcastle Knights have provided an update on forward Daniel Saifiti ahead of their Round 16 clash against the Sydney Roosters.

Saifiti was a late withdrawal for this weekend's game after being announced in the team list on Tuesday afternoon. He will be treated over the next few days after suffering a sternum injury, with the goal of being available next week.

The club has also provided injury updates on Hymel Hunt and Bailey Hodgson.

Hunt is set to be available in the coming weeks and has begun his return. After surgery on his knee, he has returned to running, increasing his running demands.

The club also expects him to restore his strength demands in the coming weeks.

Suffering a shoulder injury, Bailey Hodgson has undergone surgery to repair the damage. However, a return date is yet to be set by the club.