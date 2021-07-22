Newcastle prop David Klemmer is a late withdrawal from the Knights' side to face the Roosters, per The Newcastle Herald's Barry Toohey.

According to Toohey, Klemmer is set to miss his team's clash with the Chooks due to concussion.

It is understood that Klemmer has failed to pass concussion protocols this week in the build up to the match after suffering a head knock against the Storm.

In lighter news for Newcastle, Kalyn Ponga is set to play against the Tri-Colours after suffering a head knock of his own last week, having since past required tests.

The Knights' available reserves are Jack Johns, Lachie Fitzgibbon, Simi Sasagi and Tex Hoy.