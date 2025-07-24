Cooper Votano, the younger brother of two-time U19s NSW Blues fullback Connor Votano, has been poached by a rival club, becoming the latest young talent to exit the Newcastle Knights system.\r\n\r\nA standout in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition in 2025, Votano helped lead the Knights to the Grand Final before eventually going down to eventual winners, the New Zealand Warriors.\r\n\r\nCoached by Steve Simpson, Votano is exceptionally gifted and is regarded as one of the best young playmaking talents not only in the Hunter region but also in rugby league.\r\n\r\nAfter setting their sights on Votano as early as May, Zero Tackle understands that the Melbourne Storm have finally poached the talented youngster, adding to their halves stocks, which already include Jonah Pezet, Keagan Russell-Smith and Stanley Huen.\r\n\r\nThe teenager's move to Victoria now puts further question marks surrounding the future of his older brother and two-time U19s NSW Blues representative Connor Votano, who remains behind Kalyn Ponga, Fletcher Sharpe and Fletcher Hunt in the fullback pecking order.\r\n\r\nOff-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, Connor, who will move to the Knights' development list next season, had previously attracted interest from the Canterbury Bulldogs.