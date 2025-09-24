The Newcastle Knights are determined not to replicate their disastrous 2025 campaign next season, with major moves across their coaching staff headlining the start of their offseason.

While signing Justin Holbrook was the biggest domino to fall, there are plenty more to follow, with changes amongst the Knights' assistants beginning to take shape.

After it was revealed earlier today that the club had reached out to Luke Keary to gauge his interest in joining the club as a potential attacking advisor, Nine's Danny Weidler has now reported that another former NSW Blues star could be joining the Knights' coaching ranks.

Current Blues assistant Brett White is reportedly close to signing on with the Knights as an assistant, likely from the 2026 season.

White is said to have a positive relationship with Holbrook, having worked alongside each other at both the Gold Coast Titans and the Australian Kangaroos.

The length of the proposed deal is yet to be revealed. However, it's clear that Holbrook is intent on building the side that fits his vision, starting with the coaching staff that will shape the Knights' game plan.