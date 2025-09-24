The Newcastle Knights are preparing a major club overhaul, and while rumours have been circulating about potential player departures, the club is seemingly starting from the top, beyond just the appointment of Justin Holbrook as head coach.

Former Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership winner, Luke Keary, has reportedly been identified as the man to fix the worst attack in the NRL, with the Knights keen to bring him in.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the club is aiming to restructure its entire coaching staff and has reached out to Keary to gauge interest in joining the club as a halves coach and attacking consultant.

The recently-retired star is said to be considering the proposition, and is keen to discuss the opportunity with the Knights.

Most recently, having played for the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, Keary has long been touted as a future NRL coach and will no doubt be interested in beginning that journey as he transitions into the next phase of his career.

Many expected Keary to link up with the Roosters once again after retiring. However, there is reportedly no work lined up for him in Bondi after the club recently welcomed back his former teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in a role that will see him work with the club's younger players in 2026.