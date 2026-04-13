The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signing of Warriors Marata Niukore from 2027 on a three-year deal.

The club confirmed the signing on Monday.

"We are super excited Marata and his family have chosen to come to the Knights in 2027," Knights Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said.

"He is a big athletic body, who can play in the middle or on the edge, with the same level of execution.

"Marata is one of the top edge defenders in the game and having played a lot of NRL in the centres, he adds genuine skill and versatility to our future stocks.

"Equally importantly, we know he is a great person, who cares about the Club, the community and the teammates he represents, already committing to leaving the jersey in a better position than how he receives it."

Niukore has played 160 NRL games after debuting for the Eels in 2018, and has completed international honours for Cook Island and New Zealand.