The Newcastle Knights NRLW have tied down winger Sheridan Gallagher for another two years until at least the end of 2025.

Gallagher had a breakout season last year after transitioning from soccer to rugby league. Securing an NRLW premiership with the club, she will be one of two starting wingers this season as Jasmin Strange has departed the club for the Sydney Roosters NRLW.

Named as the club's Rookie of the Year, the youngster scored seven tries and four goals in eight games. Her season also included 66 tackles, 1230 total running metres (111 per game), 33 tackle busts and 14 line breaks.

“Given Sheridan had only played two games of rugby league before the 2023 season, it is phenomenal what she has achieved by playing every game and winning a premiership," said Knights Director of Football Peter Parr.

“Sheridan was named Knights Rookie of the Year; it is clear she will continue to grow and improve in the future.

“We delighted Sheridan has committed to the Knights for another two years.”

The Knights will kick off the 2024 NRLW season against the Sydney Roosters, which is sure to be a blockbuster at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday, 25 July.