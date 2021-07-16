NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Daniel Saifiti of the Knights looks on during the round 24 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Melbourne Storm at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle have confirmed the re-signings of brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.

Daniel has extended his contract with the Knights for a further four years, now remaining in the Hunter Valley until 2026.

Jacob's new deal is a two-year extension, taking his stay with Newcastle until the end of the 2024 season.

Speaking on his relationship with Jacob, Daniel stated his excitement to continue playing with his brother and with the club.

DANIEL SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
2021 SEASON AVG
147.9
All Run Metres
0.2
Tries
1.5
Tackle Breaks

“Jacob and I have been playing together since we were eight years old, so it’s great to secure this new deal alongside him,” Saifiti told the club's website.

“I’ve been really lucky to play at the highest level, but I rate captaining this Club as my highest achievement.

“I’m really happy with the direction the Club’s going and I’m keen to be a part of it.”

An emerging star for Newcastle, Jacob reflected on the growing core and exciting prospects the club currently holds.

“It means the world to re-sign with this Club,” he said.

“Early on there wasn’t too much success, but we’re seeing the better side of things now.

JACOB SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
2021 SEASON AVG
96.7
All Run Metres
0.1
Tries
0.9
Tackle Breaks

“We’ve got a really good group of core players and I’m glad the Club’s put their faith in me to be a part of it.”

The pair will line-up for the Knights across both prop spots for the club's clash against Melbourne this weekend.