Newcastle have confirmed the re-signings of brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.

Daniel has extended his contract with the Knights for a further four years, now remaining in the Hunter Valley until 2026.

Jacob's new deal is a two-year extension, taking his stay with Newcastle until the end of the 2024 season.

Speaking on his relationship with Jacob, Daniel stated his excitement to continue playing with his brother and with the club.

“Jacob and I have been playing together since we were eight years old, so it’s great to secure this new deal alongside him,” Saifiti told the club's website.

“I’ve been really lucky to play at the highest level, but I rate captaining this Club as my highest achievement.

“I’m really happy with the direction the Club’s going and I’m keen to be a part of it.”

An emerging star for Newcastle, Jacob reflected on the growing core and exciting prospects the club currently holds.

“It means the world to re-sign with this Club,” he said.

“Early on there wasn’t too much success, but we’re seeing the better side of things now.

“We’ve got a really good group of core players and I’m glad the Club’s put their faith in me to be a part of it.”

The pair will line-up for the Knights across both prop spots for the club's clash against Melbourne this weekend.