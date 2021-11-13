While the Newcastle Knights are reportedly poised to save Tex Hoy from the rugby league scrapheap, the club's greatest ever player has hinted at a positional change that could see the 22-year-old reach his potential.

Having agreed to return to the Hunter region as a coaching consultant next season, Andrew Johns has stated that he is keen to begin molding Hoy into a halves option.

Speaking on a Channel Nine Wide World of Sports podcast, the eight immortal claimed that if the local talent is to elevate himself, it would have to be with the number six on the back of his red and blue jersey.

“Tex is a fullback but he’s got to commit to five-eighth,” Johns said

“He won’t be playing fullback at the Knights while Kalyn (Ponga) is there.

“They’ve got a bit of depth at the Knights. Interesting to see what happens with Mitchell [Pearce].”

Johns' comments come in the wake of a report from The Daily Telegraph that Hoy had earned a cut-priced deal to remain on Adam O'Brien's roster for the 2022 season.

Despite managing just 17 first-grade appearances since debuting in 2020, Hoy had long been seen as a star option for the Knights, having inked his opening deal with his boyhood club at the age of just 14.

But after failing to see any playing time since Round 14 of this season, almost all of his incandescence had faded away.

Embed from Getty Images

Still, with Mitchell Pearce departing, Johns in his corner and a last-chance contract having arisen, perhaps Hoys' fortunes are set to turn.

It is not yet known what O'Brien's plans are for the at-sea back, but with Scott Drinkwater linked with a move to McDonald Jones Stadium and a plethora of other options perceived to be ahead of him, the son of a pro surfer will still need to enjoy a big Summer if a starting spot is to be his.

The financial details of the South Newcastle product's deal are yet to be made public knowledge.