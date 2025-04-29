A Newcastle Knights forward is reportedly weighing up a "big offer" from an overseas club as he contemplates his future beyond the conclusion of the 2025 NRL season.

One of several Knights players off-contract at the end of the season, the future of Matt Croker remains in limbo at the moment, but he has several options on the table as he attempts to determine what is best for him.

While the Knights have already tabled him a contract extension to remain at the club, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that he has been offered a "big offer" from an overseas club in the Super League competition.

This isn't the first time he has been linked away from the Knights. Before re-signing in October for this season, it is understood that he attracted the attention of multiple Super League teams and also rival clubs in the NRL.

An U16s and U18s member of the NSW Blues team, he has been in the club's pathways system since 2015 and will be looking to add to his tally of 65 career first-grade matches.

“He has played some of his best football this year. Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said of Croker in 2024.