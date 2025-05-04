Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker has reportedly made a decision on his rugby league future after attracting the interest of Super League club Wakefield Trinity.

One of several players at the Knights who are off-contract at the end of the season, Croker's future has been in limbo over the past few weeks.

These reports link him with a move overseas, while other media outlets revealed that he is set to remain at Newcastle.

Weighing up a "big offer" from a Super League club that has since been identified as the Wakefield Trinity, the team have been informed that their attempts to recruit him have been unsuccessful, per All Out Rugby League.

According to The Newcastle Herald, this means he will extend his stay at the Newcastle Knights, and an official decision on his future will be made soon after he has already been tabled a contract extension by the club.

A U16s and U18s member of the NSW Blues team, he has been in the club's pathways system since 2015 and will be looking to add to his tally of over 60 career first-grade matches.

"He has played some of his best football this year. Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said of Croker in 2024.