A young and talented Newcastle Knights forward has reportedly been granted an immediate release by the club after signing with a new team for next season.

Making his first-grade debut against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 25, Sebastian Su'a is one of the many talented forwards coming through the Knights system, but his time at the club has now come to a close.

Signing with The Dolphins at the end of February on a two-year contract until 2027, Su'a was granted an immediate release from the Knights on Monday and has exited the club, per The Newcastle Herald.

Following Leo Thompson out of the door and reunitin with Daniel Saifiti, the toweing forward has been with the Knights since 2022 and has slowly progressed through the ranks, which saw him impress in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Arriving at Redcliffe, he will look to push for a regular spot in the starting team and attempt to add to his one appearance in the NRL.

"Our assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn knows Sebastian from his time at the Knights, and we believe he will have a really good opportunity to make an impact here," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.

"Having someone of that size, learning from the experience of our existing pack, makes Seb an exciting prospect for us."

Standing at 198cm, he started his career in the 15-man code in New Zealand before making the switch to rugby league on a full-time basis and his father (Murphy Su'a) represented New Zealand in Test cricket.

