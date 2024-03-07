Newcastle Knights forward Leo Thompson has avoided a charge from the NRL's match review committee despite being put on report for a crusher tackle during the club's Round 1 loss at home to the Canberra Raiders.

Thompson was penalised during the first half for the tackle which appeared to see him fall onto the neck and head of Raiders' key forward Joseph Tapine attempting to score under the posts.

It was thought at the time that he may have been set for a low grade charge, although questions were raised given the attacker had ducked his head and turned into the tackle, which occurred during the 14th minute of an eventual heavy win for the Raiders.

Raiders WON BY 16 POINTS McDonald Jones Stadium NEW 12 FT 28 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The penalty allowed the Raiders to open the scoring in the game with Jamal Fogarty slotting a penalty goal from directly in front of the posts.

The compression of the head and neck has been a major issue for the NRL in recent times, with attackers ducking into tackles and leaving defenders in difficult positions where the only way to avoid a crusher tackle is virtually letting go of the attacker.

Thompson, on his own tryline, conceded the penalty by remaining in the tackle.

A Grade 1 offence only would have landed Thompson with a fine.

No charge from the NRL's match review committee however will leave Thompson free to play next weekend as the Knights travel to Townsville to clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, with Adam O'Brien's side looking for their first win of the campaign.