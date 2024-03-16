The Newcastle Knights have announced they have extended their partnership with Brydens Lawyers.

The partnership between the two parties will see the company sponsor the club for the ninth consecutive year since 2016.

“The partnership between Brydens Lawyers and the Newcastle Knights now enters its ninth consecutive year and continues to go from strength to strength,” Lee Hagipantelis, the Principal of Brydens Lawyers said on the partnership.

“Through our association with the Newcastle Knights, we have been able to firmly establish Brydens Lawyers as the pre-eminent law firm throughout the Newcastle and Hunter regions.

“This partnership has proven to be incredibly successful, both on a professional and personal level, and for that we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Phillip Gardner and his team who recognise the importance of such a partnership by continuously working to ensure its mutual success.

“This tireless work makes returning to the Newcastle Knights as a continuing sponsor so much easier. I wish the Knights every success in season 2024."

Newcastle Knights and Wests Group Australia CEO Philip Gardner also spoke about the partnership in a club announcement.

“Brydens Lawyers boasts one of the most extensive partnership portfolios in Rugby League, their passion for the sport is unrivalled and extends from the elite to the grassroots,”Mr Gardner said.

“Knights Members and fans know the comfort that comes from having the entire Brydens team, led by their Principal Lee Hagipantelis, on their side.

"Since 2016, our supporters have been attending free legal clinics to get advice on all kinds of matters through our partnership and that will continue into this new term.

“This latest agreement will take our partnership out to a decade, and we look forward to it continuing long into the future.”