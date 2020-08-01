Canterbury playmaker Kieran Foran could join best mate Mitchell Pearce at Newcastle as the Knights enter the race for the out-of-favour Bulldog, per The Daily Telegraph.

Following the news that Foran declined a deal from the Bulldogs that would see his payload drop, the Knights join Wests Tigers as rival clubs begin to hunt the 30-year-old.

Foran was believed to be considering a one-year renewal at Belmore after enduring a season mostly positioned on the sidelines, but may look to indulge in offers from several rival suitors.

The Bulldogs are reported to have tabled a $400,000, one-year deal for their veteran playmaker, who has since knocked back the reduced payload.

“The first conversations are always a little more challenging,” Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

“And no doubt we are aware that some clubs will be looking at Kieran after those first conversations. We will continue to talk to Kieran and his agent in the coming weeks.”

If Canterbury are reluctant to offer a greater deal to Foran, the Knights are set to pounce – in hope of reuniting schoolboy mates Pearce and Foran.

Knights recruitment manager Alex Mckinnon denied any ongoing discussions but said the club would be looking into a profile similar to Foran.

McKinnon added the club’s current salary cap pressure may restrict any potential move for Foran.

“At the moment we don’t have the money for that,” McKinnon said.

“Obviously we would love it, but I don’t think we have the room to see someone like Foran in a Knights jersey.”

Foran could join the Knights if a similar figure to that of the Bulldogs latest offer is put on the table by Newcastle, with a multi-year deal a likely sweetener for Foran.

“We have some interest,” Hill said.

“But we are waiting to see what Kieran wants to do.”