The Newcastle Knights have officially confirmed the arrival of a rival team's forward for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

Granted an immediate release from The Dolphins, Cook Islands international Mason Teague has signed with the Knights for the remainder of the 2025 season, effective immediately and will begin training with his new teammates this week.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards from hooker to lock, Teague made eight first-grade appearances for The Dolphins with his last being in Round 25 of the 2024 NRL season against the Melbourne Storm - his sole showing in 2024.

A St Dominic's College product, he arrived at the club from the Penrith Panthers system, where he captained the club to the SG Ball Premiership in 2022 alongside Isaiya Katoa.

“Mason has been a standout in Queensland Cup throughout 2024 and in the early games this season,” Knights Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said in a statement.

“He is a polished player with a great engine and high-end work rate.

“Mason is a great addition to our squad, adding depth and versatility to our roster.”

With Teague moving to Newcastle, previous reports have indicated that it will allow Sebastian Su'a to make an immediate move to The Dolphins.

Signing with The Dolphins at the end of February on a two-year contract until 2027, Su'a stands at an impressive 198cm and started his career in the 15-man code in New Zealand before making the switch to rugby league on a full-time basis and his father (Murphy Su'a) represented New Zealand in Test cricket.

