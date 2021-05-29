The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that Jake Clifford will join the club, effectively immediately.

Clifford had already signed with the Knights for the next two years and will now make the move south after being granted an immediate release by the North Queensland Cowboys following their clash with New Zealand Warriors Warriors last night.

SEE ALSO: Knights close to double mid-season signing coup

The move comes as no surprise as it’s been rumoured for weeks now that the Cowboys would release the young half to the Knights.

This would then allow the Broncos to release Tom Dearden to join the Cowboys this season.

Dearden signed a two-year deal to join the Cowboys in 2022 earlier in the season.