The Newcastle Knights have confirmed key spine player Fletcher Sharpe will join the club's long list of injuries for Round 15, succumbing to a calf strain.

The young gun, who has predominantly played at five-eighth this year, was set to play his third of the year at fullback on Saturday evening against the Sydney Roosters in Newcastle.

That comes with Kalyn Ponga away on State of Origin duties.

But after suffering a minor calf strain last week, Sharpe is not fit enough to take to the field, and will now need to be replaced for the game in a Knights team who are already decimated by injury.

Coach Adam O'Brien was forced to pick Jackson Hastings for his first game of 2025 this weekend, and he will form yet another new halves pairing with Jack Cogger.

How the Knights replace Sharpe remains to be seen; however, with no other fullbacks in their 22-man squad, it will have to be someone out of position.

James Schiller or Fletcher Hunt may be the most obvious options, although O'Brien could yet ask Dane Gagai to fill the role.

From there, a reshuffling of the backline will need to occur. Dylan Lucas will likely be shuffled to the centres, with Thomas Cant brought into the forward pack, and then one of the reserves - most likely 18th man Kyle McCarthy or ex-Panther and Dolphin Mason Teague - coming onto the bench.

The other options are Tyrone Thompson, Brock Greacen or Wilson De Courcey.

The Knights will officially cut their team to 19 players 24 hours out from kick-off at 5:30 pm (AEST) this evening.