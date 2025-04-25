The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Tyson Gamble did not travel with his teammates to Christchurch after suffering a broken jaw on his return to first-grade last weekend.

Gamble had missed all of the first six rounds this season with injury before finally being named to play last Sunday.

He put in an average performance, unable to turn around the Knights' scoring problems, in a loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Despite that, he was named to play again this weekend with the Knights travelling to Christchurch where they were set to face the New Zealand Warriors on Anzac Day.

Gamble found himself however removed from the team list 24 hours out from kick-off, and it was revealed by the club that he has suffered a broken nose.

The injury, which came during the loss to the Sharks, will see Jack Cogger return to the team after being named among the reserves on Tuesday afternoon.

He is returning from a dislocated finger, and will slot straight into the halfback role as Adam O'Brien's side desperately aim to turn around their scoring record of just 60 points in 6 games.

The Knights expect Gamble to be back on deck next weekend if needed although there is no guarantee of his selection.

While Dylan Lucas is returning in the game against the Warriors, the club have confirmed Jacob Saifiti, Jack Hetherington and Adam Elliott are all still progressing through their own rehabilitation from various injuries and will be available in the coming weeks. It's unclear if any of the trio are tracking for Round 9.