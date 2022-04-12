The Newcastle Knights are set to head into Sunday afternoon's clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons with at least three forced changes to their side.

The club, who have lost three straight games after starting the season with a pair of wins, will go into this week's Round 6 match with the struggling St George Illawarra Dragons as heavy favourites.

They will have to do it the hard way however with News Corp reporting that Adam Clune injured his PCL against the Manly Sea Eagles last week, and will join both Dominic Young and Jirah Momoisea on the sideline.

Momoisea and Young are both expected to be in for a longer lay-off, with Young injuring his knee and Momoisea his elbow during the clash against Manly - which left the Knights with 15 players from late in the first half.

It's understood Momoisea suffered a dislocation, while the Knights were hopeful Young's injury would only be a contact injury and not structural.

Both players are still believed to be waiting on scan results, with the club not making any formal announcement as yet.

The eventual 30-6 loss to the Sea Eagles saw Clune play through the pain barrier after appearing to hurt his knee early in the second half.

It's understood that Clune is still a chance to be named, however is only rated a 50-50 chance of playing on Sunday with the injury believed to be similar to what star fullback Kalyn Ponga is currently dealing with.

Should Clune miss out, Phoenix Crossland is the most likely starter in the halves - although the club could also opt to play young gun Simi Sasagi in the spine.

Crossland has started the season at lock in the NSW Cup, playing out of position however performing strongly in two of the three games so far - with the other, a Round 3 clash against Penrith, seeing him last just five minutes before being taken from the field.

It makes him a potential candidate to play on the bench however, taking Crossland's spot, with Sasagi named as 18th man last week.

Tex Hoy could also be an option to play in the halves, however it would appear unlikely Adam O'Brien would utilise the club's backup fullback in the front line - although he did play five-eighth last week in reserve grade.

On the wing, Brayden Musgrove appears the most likely candidate. However, that all rests in the balance with the potential return of Hymel Hunt, while Pasami Saulo shapes as the most likely replacement for Momoisea.