The Newcastle Knights have found themselves in a media frenzy in recent weeks.

Between doubts around Adam O'Brien's future as the Knights coach and Kalyn Ponga's hot-and-cold commitment to the sport amid rugby links, the club's incoming CEO, Peter Parr, has fronted the media to clear the air.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Parr conceded he is unsure where talk of O'Brien's potential departure had originated from.

“As far as I'm aware, he's going to be the coach for the foreseeable future,” Parr said.

“Nobody above me has discussed Adam not being at the club... As far as I am aware, there has been no discussion about Adam's future.”

Parr also shared his confidence in his star fullback's desire to remain a Knight, after he reaffirmed his commitment in a social media post.

“It doesn't matter whether [he says he is committed in] two paragraphs, two pages or two lines - it's the same result,' Parr said.

“What else can the kid do? What does he have to do? I don't have any doubt [he is committed]."

Parr revealed he never possessed doubt around Ponga's desire to remain in the NRL, despite recent reports spreading like wildfire.

“I had no doubt before all the speculation and I have no doubt since the speculation,” he affirmed.

The incoming CEO admitted the club has no plans offering Ponga a contract extension just yet, with the Maroons star suffering multiple injury setbacks in recent years.

“I don't think that we'd be starting those talks in the short term,” Parr said.

“I think we'll wait to play some football next year.”

With a ton of rumours and reports floating around Newcastle, it seems Parr is confident in the job security of both men moving forward.