The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that Ronald Griffiths will become the club's new NSW Cup coach for the upcoming 2024 season.

A former coach of the Maitland Pickers in the Newcastle Rugby League competition, Griffiths would gain recognition coaching the Newcastle Knights NRLW team to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

He is also a former member of the Wests Tigers coaching staff, a former coach of the Under-16s New South Wales Koori side and was selected to be a part of the staff for the Indigenous All-Stars in the 2021 game.

Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr spoke on the appointment of Griffiths and believes that this is the next step in his coaching journey.

“After lengthy discussions with Ronald we decided this outcome was the best for all parties," Parr said.

“Ronald has done an outstanding job as NRLW Head Coach, and we felt coaching NSW Cup was the next phase in his coaching career.”

For the first time since his appointment Ronald Griffiths spoke about the excitement of joining on as the club's NSW Cup coach and reflected on what it was like working as the Knights' NRLW coach.

“Coaching NSW Cup will be an exciting opportunity, I will relish being able to connect with the local league clubs and continue my personal development, said Griffiths.

“The Knights have afforded me the chance to be a part of a history making NRLW team, I will be forever grateful for those opportunities and the memories created.

“I would like to thank our players, supporters, sponsors and families who have been with us along this NRLW journey.”

In other coaching news at the Newcastle Knights, former NRL player and the club's current Head of Pathways Michael Dobson has been selected as the new Jersey Flegg head coach. The appointment will see him continue both roles at the Knights.