The Newcastle Knights have announced Ronald Griffiths as the club's new NRLW senior coach, replacing Casey Bromilow ahead of the 2022 season.

Griffiths joins the Knights after previous coaching stints within the NRL's Indigenous All-Stars groups and with the Wests Tigers.

A local product, Griffiths has also gained coaching experience in local leagues and will start his tenure as the Knights' NRLW coach in place of Bromilow, who will remain as the club's Elite Pathways Program Manager.

Griffiths expressed his delight in being appointed as Newcastle's senior coach ahead of the club's second season in the NRL.

“I’m proud to be appointed Knights NRLW Head Coach," Griffiths said, via the club's website.

“Whilst acknowledging and paying homage to the family, friends, and colleagues that have supported him on his coaching journey, especially wife Chantal and kids Warrali and Kiata.

The nib Newcastle Knights are delighted to announce Ronald Griffiths has been appointed as the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Head Coach for the 2022 season🔥 ➡️ https://t.co/kg2XDKk2j7#allredandblue — Newcastle Knights (@NRLKnights) April 14, 2022

“My family and I grew up watching and loving the Newcastle Knights. To be given the chance to come home to coach at this club is very special and I’m looking forward to representing my family, my people, and the wider community.

“Newcastle is a renowned blue-collar community; success is built on the back of hard work and to me that’s what the Knights really pride themselves on. I intend to uphold those values.

“We’ve got one of the best junior nurseries in the world, it’s going to be great to help the next generation of female rugby league players progress through the pathways we now have from grass roots to elite participation.”

Newcastle endured a difficult inaugural campaign in the NRLW, recording no wins from their five matches for the season.

The 2022 season is set to begin in August this year.